RE/MAX agent Cynthia Bumgarner honored

HICKORY — Cynthia Bumgarner, with RE/MAX A-Team, has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Award for 2021 which honors successful agents for their achievements in the past year. In 2021, the Executive Club Award was presented to less than 16 percent of all active RE/MAX agents. Bumgarner has received the Executive Club Award five years and the 100% Club Award four years.

“It’s an honor to receive this award especially after such a challenging year," Bumgarner said. "Working with RE/MAX A-Team and having their support means a lot to me. My focus is on customer service and on creating a pleasant experience for each of my clients.”

Bumgarner has been serving her community as a real estate broker since 2008 and has extensive experience in sales of residential homes and investment properties.

RE/MAX A-Team, locally owned by Tamara Coley and Sandy King Eller, is a full-service real estate brokerage located at 1811 N Center St. in Hickory. Founded in 2003, the brokerage has 13 Realtors and specializes in residential and commercial real estate. RE/MAX A-Team is a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.