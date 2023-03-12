HICKORY — Cynthia Bumgarner, with RE/MAX A-Team, has received the celebrated RE/MAX Executive Club Award for 2022 which honors successful agents for their achievements in the past year.

“It’s an honor to receive this award especially after such a challenging year. Working with RE/MAX A-Team and having their support means a lot to me. My focus is on customer service and on creating a pleasant experience for each of my clients," Bumgarner said.

Bumgarner has been serving her community as a real estate broker since 2008 and has extensive experience in sales of residential homes and commercial and investment properties.

“We are so proud of Cynthia and all her hard work. Her customers and clients are her priority and she uses all her experience and skills to help them obtain their dream of homeownership,” said co-owners Sandy King Eller and Tamara Coley.