HICKORY — RE/MAX A-Team welcomes its newest agent Ashley Jones Stahlschmidt, a graduate of Hickory High School and the North Carolina State University College of Textiles.

After college, Stahlschmidt worked in Charlotte as a sales professional for Shea Homes. Later, she served as the office manager for a real estate firm where she oversaw the transactions of many agents.

“We’re excited to have Ashley join us,” said Broker/Owner Tamara Coley. “Her professional experience will enable her to help homebuyers make sound investment decisions. It will also benefit sellers to prepare their home for the residential market.”

Stahlschmidt moved back to Hickory so that she could raise her family in Catawba County. She has been married to Tom Stahlschmidt for 17 years and has two children. They are active members of Corinth Reformed Church.

“Ashley is passionate about helping her clients find the home that best suits their needs,” says Broker/Owner Sandy King Eller.

Stahlschmidt joined the Catawba County Chamber of Commerce and is currently attending the Hickory 101 course to learn more about the city she loves.