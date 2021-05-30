RE/MAX A-Team welcomes experienced Realtor

HICKORY — RE/MAX A-Team announced that Meredith Berry, an experienced Realtor, has joined its organization. Berry will serve clients in the Unifour area.

A Catawba Valley native, Berry is knowledgeable about the regional market. As a graduate of Appalachian State University, she was awarded a business degree with a concentration in psychology.

"Meredith’s business and marketing background will enable her to give exceptional service to sellers. We’re excited to welcome Meredith to our firm. Buyers enjoy her enthusiastic and careful approach to the home buying process,” said Sandy King Eller and Tamara Coley, co-owners/brokers of RE/MAX A-Team.

Berry enjoys introducing newcomers to the cultural events and outdoor recreational activities that make the Catawba Valley a special place to live.

Berry said she chose RE/MAX A-Team because of its supportive, collaborative and friendly office culture.

RE/MAX A-Team is an independently owned and operated RE/MAX affiliate.