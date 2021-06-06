RE/MAX A-Team agent earns 100% Club Award

HICKORY — Alan Jarrett, with RE/MAX A-Team, has earned the RE/MAX 100% Club Award. In 2020, only 19% of active RE/MAX agents earned this prestigious award.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Jarrett. “As a real estate agent with RE/MAX, I’m fully committed to helping my clients and consumers find the property that is right for them. RE/MAX A-Team is an incredibly supportive company.” RE/MAX A-Team co-owners, Tamara Coley and Sandy King Eller said, “We attribute Jarrett’s success to his work ethics, attention to details and his superior customer service.”

Jarrett has been working in the real estate industry for more than 20 years and has extensive experience in residential and commercial sales.

In addition, Jarrett actively supports Children’s Miracle Network and is recognized as a Miracle Agent, donating a portion of every commission earned on behalf of each client.