Pulmonologist joins FryeCare Physicians Network

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed Lakshmi Kallur, MD, pulmonologist, to her new medical practice at FryeCare Lung Center. She is accepting new patients at her office at 915 Tate Blvd. SE, Suite 182, Hickory. To schedule an appointment, call 828-322-2005.

Dr. Kallur is dedicated to the diagnosis and treatments of diseases of the lungs and respiratory tract. She specializes in caring for patients with lung cancer as well as chronic respiratory conditions, such as asthma, pulmonary hypertension, chronic cough and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Kallur also provides care for sleep apnea and sarcoidosis, which is an inflammatory disease that most commonly affects the lungs and lymph nodes.

Kallur earned her medical degree from American University of Antigua in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda. She completed a residency at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. Additionally, Kallur is fellowship trained in pulmonology and critical care medicine at East Carolina University in Greenville. She is board certified in both internal medicine and pulmonary disease.