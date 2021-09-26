Pulmonologist joins FryeCare Physicians Network

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed Lakshmi Kallur, MD, pulmonologist, to her new medical practice at FryeCare Lung Center. She is accepting new patients at her office at 915 Tate Blvd. SE, Suite 182, Hickory. To schedule an appointment, call 828-322-2005.
Dr. Kallur is dedicated to the diagnosis and treatments of diseases of the lungs and respiratory tract. She specializes in caring for patients with lung cancer as well as chronic respiratory conditions, such as asthma, pulmonary hypertension, chronic cough and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). Kallur also provides care for sleep apnea and sarcoidosis, which is an inflammatory disease that most commonly affects the lungs and lymph nodes.
Kallur earned her medical degree from American University of Antigua in St. John’s, Antigua and Barbuda. She completed a residency at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. Additionally, Kallur is fellowship trained in pulmonology and critical care medicine at East Carolina University in Greenville. She is board certified in both internal medicine and pulmonary disease.
“Millions of people in the United States are living with COPD — including nearly a half a million men and women in North Carolina,” Kallur said. “The main risk factors for COPD are smoking and environmental exposure to certain chemicals, gases, dust or fumes found in the workplace. I am committed to helping all my patients with chronic and progressive respiratory conditions to feel better and lead more active lives.”
FryeCare Physicians Network offers preventive, diagnostic and treatment services close to home. The network includes more than 60 experienced providers in a range of specialties, including cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, family and internal medicine, infectious disease, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, pulmonology, and vascular surgery. Learn more at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.