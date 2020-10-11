Program designed to improve financial health

HICKORY — In times like these, many of us could use a little help, options to increase our overall health, and a lot of hope. That’s what Rita Purvis, Operation HOPE, and First Horizon Bank are providing the Catawba, Caldwell, and Burke County communities through HOPE Inside First Horizon Bank Hickory.

Operation HOPE is a for-purpose, nonprofit organization working to disrupt poverty and empower economic inclusion for low-to-moderate income youth and families by making free enterprise and capitalism work for everyone.

Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, Operation HOPE helps young people learn about the basics of financial literacy and entrepreneurship, and helps adults become homeowners, small business owners, and most importantly equips them to take control of their finances.

Rita Purvis, the financial wellbeing coach for the area, works out of the Viewmont branch of First Horizon Bank. Through a mixture of virtual workshops and one-on-one personal coaching sessions, she helps individuals establish or increase their credit scores, reduce debt, and save money to reach their personal financial goals. All of these services come at no cost to the client thanks to the financial partnership of First Horizon Bank.