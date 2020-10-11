Program designed to improve financial health

HICKORY — In times like these, many of us could use a little help, options to increase our overall health, and a lot of hope. That’s what Rita Purvis, Operation HOPE, and First Horizon Bank are providing the Catawba, Caldwell, and Burke County communities through HOPE Inside First Horizon Bank Hickory.
Operation HOPE is a for-purpose, nonprofit organization working to disrupt poverty and empower economic inclusion for low-to-moderate income youth and families by making free enterprise and capitalism work for everyone.
Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, Operation HOPE helps young people learn about the basics of financial literacy and entrepreneurship, and helps adults become homeowners, small business owners, and most importantly equips them to take control of their finances.
Rita Purvis, the financial wellbeing coach for the area, works out of the Viewmont branch of First Horizon Bank. Through a mixture of virtual workshops and one-on-one personal coaching sessions, she helps individuals establish or increase their credit scores, reduce debt, and save money to reach their personal financial goals. All of these services come at no cost to the client thanks to the financial partnership of First Horizon Bank.
Speaking of the client experience, Purvis says, “Most people are admittedly nervous and a bit intimidated when they first begin the program. Many feel that finances are a personal matter and are sometimes embarrassed because of past mistakes. They want to fix the problem on their own. But once people begin, they see that it’s completely confidential, empowering, and incredibly freeing to have a partner to walk with them through their journey to financial wellness.”
Purvise helps coaching participants go over their credit reports line by line and explains what impact their behaviors have on their credit score. She then offers strategies and targeted solutions for correcting inaccurate items and improving their credit and in effect, their overall financial health.
"The Credit and Money Management Program is designed to transform disabling mindsets by teaching people the language of money," she said.
"We want to see people empowered to make the best decisions for their families with the money they have.”
After working with what she calls their “personal community banker," more than 70% of clients see their FICO scores increase by 35 points, on average, after five and a half months, Purvis said.
If you or someone you know is interested in participating in a virtual workshop or scheduling a one-on-one coaching session, email Purvis at Rita.Purvis@operationhope.org. To learn more about Operation HOPE or make a donation to support its mission, visit www.operationhope.org and register for their upcoming virtual conference, HOPE Global Forums, online at www.hopegloabalforums.org .
