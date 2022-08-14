Private wealth advisor honored by Forbes Media

HICKORY — Beth L. Deal, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CRPC, RICP a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Hickory, was named to the list of “Forbes Best-in-State Financial Security Professionals 2022” published by Forbes Media. The list recognizes 250 elite financial advisors and professionals who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism, and success in the insurance industry.

The rankings are based on data provided by thousands of the nation’s most productive wealth managers. Deal was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced for her firm.

Deal is part of Beth L. Deal Financial Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC.

As a private wealth advisor, Deal provides financial advice that is anchored in an understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with her clients. Deal has 30 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial. For more information, contact Beth L. Deal Financial Advisory Group at 828-324-1422.