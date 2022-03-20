Pregnancy Care Center names executive director

HICKORY — The Pregnancy Care Center of Catawba Valley's board of directors announces LaWanda Brown as the new executive director.

Brown has served the community in nonprofit organizations as executive director and advocate for victim services in domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, homelessness and mental health for more than 20 years. She has worked closely with partnering nonprofit organizations, federal and state agencies, and private foundations.

Named the interim executive director in December 2021 upon the retirement of former Executive Director Renee Bentley, Brown's passion for vulnerable and at-risk populations, leadership skills, strong community relationships and dedication to serving others makes her a perfect fit to lead the agency into its new vision, board representatives said.

Outside of work, Brown is a wife to her husband, Jeff, a mother to her son, Braxton, and active in serving Christ in marriage ministry and attends Christ Church.

The Pregnancy Care Center is a Christ-centered nonprofit agency that exists to uphold the sanctity of human life by demonstrating the love of Christ to women facing pregnancies and related issues through the provision of spiritual, physical and emotional support and by proclaiming the gospel. The center also serves the community at large by promoting a biblical view of sex and marriage through education.

To learn more about its services and how to become involved, visit pcchickory.com or follow the agency on Facebook.