Practice welcomes new physician

HICKORY — Gastroenterology Associates announced the addition of Disha Shah, DO to the practice. Dr. Shah is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in gastroenterology. She is currently accepting new patients.

Shah joins Drs. Caroll Koscheski, John Meier, Simon Allport, Gaa Richardson, Susan Nikrooz and Kristen Mussari. The specialty practice now includes seven physicians and six advanced practice providers.

“We are committed to improving patient access to GI services in our community. The addition of Dr. Shah and our new advanced practice providers is a step in the right direction to achieve this goal,” said Stacey Coffey, MSN, RN, chief operating officer of Gastroenterology Associates.

“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Shah to our team,” said Dr. John Meier, president of the group.

“She continues our tradition of attracting talented, well-trained physicians. Having four female gastroenterologists in a private practice group is quite unusual and allows us to provide for the diverse needs of our community.”

Shah will provide care for patients in the endoscopy center and clinic at Gastroenterology Associates, and hospital patients with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.