Practice welcomes new physician

HICKORY — Gastroenterology Associates announced the addition of Disha Shah, DO to the practice. Dr. Shah is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in gastroenterology. She is currently accepting new patients.
Shah joins Drs. Caroll Koscheski, John Meier, Simon Allport, Gaa Richardson, Susan Nikrooz and Kristen Mussari. The specialty practice now includes seven physicians and six advanced practice providers.
“We are committed to improving patient access to GI services in our community. The addition of Dr. Shah and our new advanced practice providers is a step in the right direction to achieve this goal,” said Stacey Coffey, MSN, RN, chief operating officer of Gastroenterology Associates.
“We are very excited to welcome Dr. Shah to our team,” said Dr. John Meier, president of the group.
“She continues our tradition of attracting talented, well-trained physicians. Having four female gastroenterologists in a private practice group is quite unusual and allows us to provide for the diverse needs of our community.”
Shah will provide care for patients in the endoscopy center and clinic at Gastroenterology Associates, and hospital patients with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center.
Shah is a native of New York. She earned her undergraduate degree in biology and chemistry from Rosemont College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and received her medical degree from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine. She served as chief resident at New York-Presbyterian Queens where she also completed her fellowship in gastroenterology.
Most recently, an article co-authored by Shah, “Analysis of Gastrointestinal and Hepatic Manifestations of SARS-CoV-2 Infection in 892 Patients in Queens, New York,” was published in the June 2020 medical journal, Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Shah holds memberships in the American College of Gastroenterology, American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, American Gastroenterological Association, and the American College of Physicians.
Founded in 1996, Gastroenterology Associates, P.A. specializes in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of digestive and liver diseases. The practice provides advanced evaluation and treatment of diseases of the esophagus, stomach, small intestine, colon, pancreas, biliary system (gallbladder and bile ducts) and liver.
The practice includes seven board certified physicians and six advanced practice providers. All physicians and advanced practice providers are affiliated with Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
The gastroenterologists are GI specialists committed to delivering quality health care, expertise and advanced techniques in endoscopy in a comfortable, compassionate environment.
Gastroenterology Associates features a 3,500-square-foot endoscopy center recognized for outstanding quality measures by the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE). It is accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc. (AAAHC), and licensed by Medicare and the state of North Carolina.
Gastroenterology Associates serves patients in a multi-county 50-mile region, including Greater Hickory. | |The practice is in the Medical Specialties Center at 415 North Center St., Suite 300 in Hickory.
Learn more at gastro-associates.net or call 828-328-3300.