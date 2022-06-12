Poppelmann Plastics USA to break ground on new facility

CLAREMONT — Pöppelmann Plastics USA will begin the construction of their new warehouse facility with a ground-breaking ceremony to commemorate a milestone in their company’s history. This event will take place Wednesday, June 15, at the Claremont plant location.

The event will provide a meal, music, free T-shirt, and souvenir to all employees in attendance as well as local officials and investors who have made this expansion possible. The ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m., with lunch and entertainment to follow.

Over the next three years, PPUSA plans to create 100 new jobs and invest a minimum of $19 million in a new 100,00-square-foot building on the company’s existing campus.

“Though this expansion is just beginning, it is the culmination of years of strategic growth and planning to diversify the Claremont operation," said Craig Moody, president of Pöppelmann Plastics USA. The new building has been designed by architectural firm, Gresham Smith. Edifice, LLC will manage the construction.

Since 2007 Pöppelmann Plastics USA has operated a manufacturing facility in Claremont producing products such as plastics pots and cultivation systems for the professional horticultural industry. The Claremont facility also manufactures plastic components for a growing automotive customer base in the Southeastern United States. Pöppelmann GmbH & Co. KG, established in 1949 in Lohne, Germany, and its 2,500 global employees create solutions for the automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and medical markets in addition to the commercial horticulture industry.

Edifice is a regional general contractor headquartered in Charlotte, with an office in Charleston, South Carolina.

Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar played an intricate role in establishing PPUSA in the U.S. and continues to support its endeavors of expansion.

Gresham Smith is an architecture, engineering and design firm that provides full-service solutions for the built environment with a focus on aviation, building engineering, corporate and urban design, health care, industrial, land planning, transportation, and water and environment.