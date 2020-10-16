Plastic parts manufacturer investing $7 million in Newton facility

A Canadian-based plastics and composite parts manufacturer that recently bought a manufacturing plant in Newton plans to invest $7 million in the facility and create almost 50 new jobs.

RMC Advanced Technologies, a subsidiary of NanoXplore headquartered in Montreal, Canada, bought the facility and operations of Continental Structural Plastics in September, according to a press release from the Catawba County Economic Development Corporation. Now the company, which makes parts for industrial and transportation uses, plans to expand and improve the facility and its equipment.

The expansion would create 49 new jobs with an average wage of $44,388, slightly higher than the Catawba County average of $43,133. Hiring for the production, maintenance, quality, management and supply chain logistics positions is expected to start in 2021, the release said.

RMC plans to use the Newton plant to produce body and hood parts for truck and bus manufacturers in North America, the release said. In the expansion, RMC plans to build a paint line as a new offering for their clients, the release said.