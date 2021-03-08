Plants bring joy at Life Doesn't Succ

“I was planting in my mom’s kitchen with a tarp on the floor and she was like, ‘This is not going to work,’” Tyner said.

Shortly after, Tyner found an available space in the arcade downtown. It had plenty of space for potting and planting and windows for display. It was perfect, she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses a month after Tyner opened her store. She worried it would shut her down. Instead, business grew. “People were bored and they wanted something to learn and do with their time,” she said.

She continued to grow online, interacting with followers, answering their questions and letting them get to know her, she said. She said she wanted to be genuine and have her business reflect who she is.

With that in mind, Tyner has used her business to help people relieve stress during COVID-19, she’s promoted other local businesses and artists and she includes her daughter in the work to show her the ropes.

Tyner teaches people how taking care of plants can help them take care of themselves. She said she has learned from caring for plants that she needs to care for herself, too, she said.