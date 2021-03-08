Plants bring joy at Life Doesn't Succ

April Tyner grew a passion for plants after moving to California.
There, she discovered succulents, plants that retain water and thrive in dry environments. She started collecting the plants, propagating them, planting them in different pots and learning all she could.
Her friends started asking to buy the plants. She started selling them on the sidewalk by the beach.
Several years later, after returning home to North Carolina, Tyner turned her love for plants into a livelihood. Last year she opened Life Doesn’t Succ in the Harris Arcade shops in downtown Hickory.
“We opened with two shelves and like 20 plants and it was awesome,” Tyner said. “The community really came together to support us. It’s been smooth sailing ever since.”
Tyner built her business online before ever opening her storefront. When she moved back home to Hickory in 2018, friends who followed her “lifedoesntsucc” Instagram account asked for advice with house plants. Soon, they were looking to buy, so she expanded her business to sell potted plants online.
At the time, she was a single parent living with her mother. She would buy hundreds of dollars of plants and pots, then drill holes in the pots and replant everything to get them ready to sell. When winter came around, she moved the operation inside.
“I was planting in my mom’s kitchen with a tarp on the floor and she was like, ‘This is not going to work,’” Tyner said.
Shortly after, Tyner found an available space in the arcade downtown. It had plenty of space for potting and planting and windows for display. It was perfect, she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses a month after Tyner opened her store. She worried it would shut her down. Instead, business grew. “People were bored and they wanted something to learn and do with their time,” she said.
She continued to grow online, interacting with followers, answering their questions and letting them get to know her, she said. She said she wanted to be genuine and have her business reflect who she is.
With that in mind, Tyner has used her business to help people relieve stress during COVID-19, she’s promoted other local businesses and artists and she includes her daughter in the work to show her the ropes.
Tyner teaches people how taking care of plants can help them take care of themselves. She said she has learned from caring for plants that she needs to care for herself, too, she said.
Plants also bring the feeling of life and hope inside when the weather is dismal, Tyner said. “I’ve had a lot of people say that it gave them a sense of purpose, a distraction, something to gain knowledge in,” Tyner said.
Tyner has found joy in meeting new people through her business, but the highlight is showing her daughter that she can be her own boss.
“I’m setting an example for my daughter that a regular 9 to 5 job isn’t the path you have to take,” Tyner said. “I do this for her. I get to be an example for her.”
The store is often changing, with new decorations, plants and displays. Tyner holds events at the store regularly to celebrate events or teach customers about plant care. No matter what, Tyner wants everyone to feel welcome when they step through the door.
“There’s always good vibes here,” Tyner said. “I say to everyone — it’s love and oxygen here. It’s what we need to survive.”