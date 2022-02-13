Pinecrest wins Best of Senior Living Award

HICKORY — Pinecrest has received the Best of Senior Living Award for 2022. The award is determined solely by reviews from residents and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com.

This designation is awarded to eligible senior living communities and providers in the United States and Canada that received at least 10 reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars or more between Nov. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Pinecrest joins 73 other Atria Senior Living and Holiday Retirement communities honored this year.

“Online reviews are some of the first impressions we have with new residents. We take great pride in putting our best foot forward for visitors to our community and our online visitors,” said Regina Cash, general manager. "Reviews are also a great gauge of how well we’re supporting our residents. We love to read about the employees, events, and services that delight the seniors who call Pinecrest home.”