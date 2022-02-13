Pinecrest wins Best of Senior Living Award

HICKORY — Pinecrest has received the Best of Senior Living Award for 2022. The award is determined solely by reviews from residents and their families on SeniorAdvisor.com.
This designation is awarded to eligible senior living communities and providers in the United States and Canada that received at least 10 reviews with an average rating of 4.5 stars or more between Nov. 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2021. Pinecrest joins 73 other Atria Senior Living and Holiday Retirement communities honored this year.
“Online reviews are some of the first impressions we have with new residents. We take great pride in putting our best foot forward for visitors to our community and our online visitors,” said Regina Cash, general manager. "Reviews are also a great gauge of how well we’re supporting our residents. We love to read about the employees, events, and services that delight the seniors who call Pinecrest home.”
Atria Senior Living was recently ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction among assisted living and memory care communities in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Senior Living Satisfaction Study, SM. Atria Senior Living and Holiday Retirement announced in November they had a combined 75 communities honored with the 2022 Caring Star award — more than any other senior living provider nationwide.
With the acquisition of Holiday Retirement in the summer of 2021, Atria Senior Living continues their path to create a variety of choices as people seek senior living options.
“More older adults than ever are considering senior living and looking for the right home to continue pursuing their passions in an active community,” says Michael Mejia, chief operating officer of Holiday Retirement. “No matter the improvements we make in operations and procedures at a national level, at the end of the day, it’s the waitstaff, housekeepers, chefs, and resident experience team who make these award-winning communities great places to call home.”