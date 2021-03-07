Piedmont Composites & Tooling receives grant

TAYLORSVILLE — Piedmont Composites & Tooling, located in Alexander County, has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the NC Department of Commerce to assist with building renovations. The grant funds were provided through the state’s Rural Economic Development Division’s Building Reuse Grant Program and are intended to create employment by helping companies with critically needed repairs to existing facilities.

The funds will be used to complement company funding to repair more than 125,000 square feet of an aging roof. Piedmont Composites & Tooling has pledged to create at least 10 new jobs as part of the grant requirements.

The company manufactures composite products across four company divisions:

Architectural Division manufactures church steeples, baptisteries, wall crosses, and cupolas. They also manufacture non-combustible wall and ceiling panels for the laboratory, food service, health care, and animal science industries.

Tooling Division manufactures composites tooling for composites products as well as thermo form vacuum tooling for the sign industry. The tooling division utilizes the latest in low/no shrink resins to build fiberglass tooling.