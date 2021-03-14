Physician: Colorectal cancer screenings essential

The majority of colorectal cancers arise from precancerous growths in the colon called polyps which can be found during a screening exam and removed before they turn into cancer.

It is critical that the screening exam be of the highest quality, or else cancers, known as “interval cancers,” can occur before the next recommended exam. The best protection is provided by gastroenterologists who are skilled at finding precancerous adenomas, measured as the Adenoma Detection Rate, or ADR.

A person at average risk with normal colonoscopy results won’t need another exam for 10 years. Should a polyp or cancer be found, follow-up intervals may be more frequent.

According to Dr. Caroll Koscheski of Gastroenterology Associates, colon cancer has decreased more than 30% over a 10-year time span in our area. Much of this progress can be attributed to colonoscopy and increased screening efforts.

Today, North Carolina has a statewide average of 71% for colon cancer screening of adults aged 50-plus, higher than the national average of 70%.