Physician: Colorectal cancer screenings essential

HICKORY — If you are 50 or older or have a family history of colorectal cancer, screening colonoscopy could save your life. Each year, more than 140,000 people are diagnosed with colorectal cancer in the U.S. and more than 50,000 people die from it.
Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in North Carolina. It is often called the silent killer since once symptoms occur, advanced disease is often present. Prevention is key.
Colorectal cancer is largely preventable through regular screening with colonoscopy. Quality colonoscopy is the preferred colorectal cancer screening test because it is the only test that both finds and removes precancerous polyps during the same exam.
Colonoscopy screening is safe, cost-effective and typically well-tolerated. Popular stool-based tests are poor at detecting colon polyps and do not offer the same degree of protection.
Age is the single most important risk factor for the disease. Once you are over 50, your lifetime chance of developing colon cancer is one in 17. Research has shown that African-Americans should begin screening at age 45. Individuals with a family history of colon cancer and some other conditions should begin screening at age 40.
Both men and women are affected equally. Even people who lead a healthy lifestyle can still develop polyps and cancer.
The majority of colorectal cancers arise from precancerous growths in the colon called polyps which can be found during a screening exam and removed before they turn into cancer.
It is critical that the screening exam be of the highest quality, or else cancers, known as “interval cancers,” can occur before the next recommended exam. The best protection is provided by gastroenterologists who are skilled at finding precancerous adenomas, measured as the Adenoma Detection Rate, or ADR.
A person at average risk with normal colonoscopy results won’t need another exam for 10 years. Should a polyp or cancer be found, follow-up intervals may be more frequent.
According to Dr. Caroll Koscheski of Gastroenterology Associates, colon cancer has decreased more than 30% over a 10-year time span in our area. Much of this progress can be attributed to colonoscopy and increased screening efforts.
Today, North Carolina has a statewide average of 71% for colon cancer screening of adults aged 50-plus, higher than the national average of 70%.
How to lower risk of colorectal cancerGet regular colorectal cancer screenings beginning at age 50. If you have a personal or family history of colorectal cancer or colorectal polyps, or a personal history of another cancer or inflammatory bowel disease, talk to your health care provider about earlier screening. Be sure your exam is done by a gastroenterologist with a proven record of high ADR.
Eat a healthy low-fat diet rich in antioxidants.
Tobacco use increases your risk of colorectal cancer. If you use tobacco, quit. If you don’t use tobacco, don’t start.
Exercise for at least 30 minutes three to four days each week. Even moderate exercise such as walking, gardening, or climbing steps may help reduce your risk.
Reduce weight. Obesity is now a well-established risk factor for colon cancer and many other chronic diseases.
Early detection is important when treatment can be very effective.
