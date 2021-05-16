Phyllis Stanley Team honored for performance

HICKORY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate announced the Phyllis Stanley Team has been named to the prestigious President’s Circle for 2020 by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. The award recognizes the network’s top 5% of sales professionals who in 2020 exemplified great sales measures in closed GCI or closed units.

Phyllis Stanley and partner, Ann Carinci, were honored for their exemplary performance at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ annual sales convention, held virtually in March. Real estate professionals from throughout the world attended the annual business and educational event.

“We applaud the Phyllis Stanley Team. Earning the President’s Circle Award is a remarkable achievement and is a testament to Phyllis and Ann’s dedication to their industry. They are knowledgeable, have a strong work ethic and strive to provide the best possible real estate experience for all their clients,” said Laura Bowman-Messick, owner/managing broker, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hickory Metro Real Estate.