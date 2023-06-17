NEWTON — Peoples Bank recently served as a sponsor for the Foothills Community Housing Fair, presented by the Hickory NAACP and Inclusion Task Force. This event provided a one-stop shop for those seeking affordable housing solutions, including buying, renting, improving, or maintaining a home.

The fair also celebrated Juneteenth, as part of Catawba County's month-long calendar of events.

Various workshops were offered, including a presentation by Peoples Bank’s Mortgage Sales Manager, Kevin Brady. Brady provided information on mortgage solutions, eligibility requirements and credit building. He also highlighted the significance of building a relationship with a local bank to access sound financial advice that helps people plan for a successful future.

"We were honored to be part of this important community event and assisting people to better understand their lending options for homeownership," says Brady. "Our goal is to ensure everyone understands that there is no cookie-cutter solution when it comes to homebuying. It is essential to find a bank that tailors homebuying solutions to individuals' specific needs.”

Peoples Bank is working to build financial literacy in the community by investing time, money, industry experience, and a variety of bank resources.

The bank also provides in-classroom presentations on timely topics as well as a virtual Financial Wellness Center, where individuals can learn more about managing their money. The Financial Wellness Center can be accessed by visiting PeoplesBankNC.com/Learn.

Peoples Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc., operates 17 banking offices in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell, and Wake counties. The bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Forsyth, and Rowan counties. The company's stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK." For more information, visit PeoplesBankNC.com or call 877-802-1212.