Peoples Bank relocates office to Huntersville

NEWTON — Officials of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina announced the relocation of its full-service branch office from Cornelius to Huntersville. The new branch opened for business at 9617 Holly Point Drive, Huntersville, on Tuesday.

While Peoples Bank has been serving customers in Cornelius for over 15 years, this move will allow for a more accessible office location as well as provide drive-thru service and an easily accessible ATM to its customers, bank officials said.

“We believe that this new location will elevate the exceptional customer service we will continue to provide to our customers and allow us to extend service to more people and local businesses,” says Lance Sellers, president and CEO.

The Huntersville office offers a full array of consumer and business banking products and services, including access to mortgage and commercial lending experts.

Peoples Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates 17 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell, and Wake counties. The bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Forsyth and Rowan counties. The Company’s stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “PEBK.”