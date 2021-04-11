Peoples Bank promotes industry veteran

NEWTON — Officials at Peoples Bank announced that veteran banker Carol Shinn has been promoted to SVP, Chief Information Officer. The announcement was made by Lance A. Sellers, president and chief executive officer.

Shinn joined Peoples Bank in 2015 after a previously successful career in banking. “Carol has been an outstanding addition to Peoples Bank for the last six years and we believe she is an exceptional fit for this new role,” Sellers said.

Shinn has been in the banking industry for more than 35 years and has performed multiple roles, including previously serving as the FVP, Director of Deposit Operations at Peoples Bank. She has completed both the LSU Graduate School of Banking and is a Certified Regulatory Vendor Program Manager. Both of these achievements will serve particularly useful in her new role as she takes on the day-to-day management of the bank’s information technology and systems.

In her spare time, Shinn loves to travel and spend time with her family. She is the mother to three adult children and one granddaughter.

Peoples Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, operates 18 offices and three loan production offices, and one administrative office, entirely in North Carolina. The company’s stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “PEBK.”