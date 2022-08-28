Peoples Bank names business center manager

NEWTON — Officials at Peoples Bank recently announced that veteran banker Todd Reid has been promoted to business center manager of the Hiddenite office.

Lance A. Sellers, president and chief executive officer, made the announcement. Reid joined Peoples Bank in 2022 as a personal banker and has over 35 years of banking experience to serve the Hiddenite and surrounding communities.

“Todd’s wealth of banking knowledge, existing exceptional service to our loyal Hiddenite customers and her years of experience and long-term commitment of service excellence will immediately make her an asset as the manager of our Hiddenite office and Peoples Bank,” Sellers said.

Reid enjoys spending time with her friends, daughter, and granddaughters, Brad, Ryan, Tobi, and Charli. Reid is a horse enthusiast and enjoys spending time riding and being in the barn with the horses. She enjoys spending time outdoors, whether working around the yard or on Lake Norman with her friends and family.

