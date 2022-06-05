Peoples Bank names business center manager

NEWTON — John Somers joined Peoples Bank in 2015 as the business center manager for the Triangle location and then served as a business center manager for the Lincolnton location. Somers has rejoined the bank and will be managing its South Boulevard location as business center manager.

“We look forward to adding John back to our exceptional team at the South Boulevard office in Charlotte. John’s experience and expertise makes him a great asset to Peoples Bank and to our customers,” says Lance A. Sellers, President and Chief Executive Officer.

With an established history as a commercial relationship manager, Somers will support customers by providing financial advice to help them achieve their goals, and will continue to develop Peoples Bank's customer base in the Charlotte area with new prospective clients and businesses.

Somers attended Eastern Carolina University and has been in the banking industry for over 14 years. During this time, he was awarded the Elliot Beal Award from United Way of Lincoln County in May 2018 and the Governor's Award for Volunteer Service from Roy Cooper in April 2019. He has served as board chair of the United Way from 2018 to 2020.

In his personal time, he and his wife, Erica Somers, and two children, JonCole and Cooper enjoy spending time on the lake, doing yard work, and time with friends and family.

Peoples Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc., operates 17 banking offices entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell, and Wake counties. The bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Forsyth and Rowan counties. The company's stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK."