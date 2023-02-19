NEWTON — Peoples Bank announced its 2022 Volunteers of the Year — David Reitzel, president of Community Bank Real Estate Solutions; and Shawn Sigmon, vice president, loan compliance specialist.

Both outstanding employees have gone above and beyond in their commitment to improving the community by dedicating their time to helping local children learn new skills and supporting nonprofit organizations.

Reitzel volunteers as a golf coach at University Christian High School, where he is dedicated to teaching his students more than just the fundamentals of swing and follow-through. Believing firmly that "every child is unique and has opportunity," he focuses on developing life lessons that will help propel them towards success in their academic and future professional endeavors.

Sigmon volunteers her time and effort to The Corner Table — a local charity organization that serves nutritious meals with love and kindness to those in need. "The best part about volunteering," she says, "is the feeling I get when I’m helping others." In addition to feeding the hungry, she has also been an advocate for education by volunteering for the Newton-Conover School System and serving in leadership roles for its foundation, parent-teacher organization (PTO) and athletic boosters club.

"It's an honor to recognize our Volunteers of the Year, whose incredible acts of kindness have improved and strengthened communities,” says Lance Sellers, CEO of Peoples Bank. “They are true heroes who lead by example through their generous mentorship and compassionate service."

In 2022, Peoples Bank contributed more than 500 hours of volunteerism towards enriching the lives of those in need through a variety of educational and charitable initiatives. Its commitment and dedication to giving back is indicative of the bank’s culture of service.

Peoples Bank, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc., operates 17 banking offices in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell, and Wake counties. The bank also operates loan production offices in Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Forsyth, and Rowan counties. The company's stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "PEBK." For more information, visit PeoplesBankNC.com or call 877-802-1212.