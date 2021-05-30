Peoples Bank announces promotions

NEWTON — Peoples Bank recently announced several promotions within its corporate office.
Matt Feldman has been promoted to bank officer. Feldman joined Peoples Bank as a marketing associate at corporate in March 2019.
Danny Yang has been promoted to assistant vice president. Yang joined the bank in February 2005 as a part-time teller in Newton. She worked as senior teller through 2006 and transferred to the Claremont office in 2007. In April 2009 she was promoted to teller supervisor at Claremont. In 2017 she transferred to corporate as a deposit operations support specialist II. Her current title is deposit support senior specialist. Yang was promoted to bank officer in 2019.
Promoted to vice president are Jeannie Bolick, Tonya Ryals-Lau and Shannon Little.
Bolick began working for Peoples Bank in June 1987 and has worked in several positions — teller, customer service, retail banking, retail operations coordinator and training manager. She has been a member of the deposit operations team since 2010 as assistant vice president deposit operations coordinator. Bolick was promoted to vice president deposit support manager in 2021.
Ryals-Lau began working for Peoples Bank in October 2001 and has worked in several roles such as a teller, teller supervisor and customer service. She joined the deposit operations team in 2012. She was promoted from assistant vice president deposit operations team lead to vice president deposit operations service manager in 2021.
Little joined Peoples Bank as a computer operator in 1998. She re-joined Peoples Bank in 2001 as a user support analyst. She became a business service associate in 2009 and joined deposit operations in 2012. Little earned her bank officer title in 2013 and became IS business application analyst in 2014. In March 2019, Little was promoted to her current role of project administrator.
Promoted to first vice president are Velvet Burton, Cathleen Dillingham, Lamona Harbinson and Brad Southers.
Burton began working for Peoples Bank in May 1999 as the head teller in Newton. Burton was also a customer service sales representative and transferred to Catawba Valley Boulevard when it opened in 2002. In 2005 she was promoted to manager of the service center at corporate and assistant vice president in 2007. Burton was promoted to vice president service center manager in 2010.
Dillingham re-joined the bank as a CSR II in Mooresville in August 2010. In January 2012, she was promoted to learning and development associate at the corporate center. She became a bank officer in April 2013 and an assistant vice president in March 2015. In 2016 she was promoted to vice president and learning and development director.
Harbinson joined Peoples Bank in January 1988 as a proof operator. She was promoted to a loan operations associate in January 1995 and transferred in 1997 to credit card ops coordinator. In February 1999, she became ATM/debit card coordinator and was promoted to bank card supervisor in January 2000. She became a bank officer in May 2001, electronic banking supervisor in 2002 then promoted to assistant vice president electronic banking manager in April 2011. Harbinson earned her vice president title in April 2013 and is currently the digital banking manager.
Southers began work with Peoples Bank as a temp in credit administration. He was hired in October 2003 as a loan processor. He held various levels of credit analyst positions and was promoted to assistant vice president business development officer, commercial lending Newton. In October 2015, Southers was promoted to commercial credit administration, then vice president in 2016.
Promoted to senior vice president are Carol Shinn, Kim Bazzle, Beth LaBarbera, Lu Rogers and Ryan Waddle.
Shinn began working for Peoples Bank in March 2015 as first vice president director of deposit operations. This year, she was promoted to senior vice president chief information officer at corporate. Shinn is responsible for leading information technology and deposit operations.
Bazzle began work with Peoples Bank in 1988 as a teller in Newton and has held several positions in customer service. In October 1995, Bazzle was promoted to product development/CSS supervisor. In March 1998, Bazzle was promoted to assistant vice president and then vice president of marketing and training in July 1999. She earned her first vice president title in 2002 and was promoted to marketing director in March 2009.
LaBarbera joined Peoples Bank in September 1999 as a roving CSR. In November 1999, she was promoted to assistant vice president, business center manager at the Springs Road office. She was promoted to vice president business center manager in 2001 and then promoted to first vice president regional sales manager in January 2011.
Rogers joined Peoples Bank in March 2007 as vice president business center manager II at the Cornelius business center. In February 2012, Rogers was promoted to first vice president regional sales manager.
Waddle joined Peoples Bank in August 2006 as an assistant vice president business development officer II in Lincolnton. In 2012, Waddle transferred to the Mooresville office and was promoted to vice president business development officer II and then first vice president area executive for Mooresville in 2015. Waddle was promoted to his current role of area executive II in February 2018.