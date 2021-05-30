Peoples Bank announces promotions

Little joined Peoples Bank as a computer operator in 1998. She re-joined Peoples Bank in 2001 as a user support analyst. She became a business service associate in 2009 and joined deposit operations in 2012. Little earned her bank officer title in 2013 and became IS business application analyst in 2014. In March 2019, Little was promoted to her current role of project administrator.

Promoted to first vice president are Velvet Burton, Cathleen Dillingham, Lamona Harbinson and Brad Southers.

Burton began working for Peoples Bank in May 1999 as the head teller in Newton. Burton was also a customer service sales representative and transferred to Catawba Valley Boulevard when it opened in 2002. In 2005 she was promoted to manager of the service center at corporate and assistant vice president in 2007. Burton was promoted to vice president service center manager in 2010.

Dillingham re-joined the bank as a CSR II in Mooresville in August 2010. In January 2012, she was promoted to learning and development associate at the corporate center. She became a bank officer in April 2013 and an assistant vice president in March 2015. In 2016 she was promoted to vice president and learning and development director.