NEWTON — Peoples Bank recently announced several promotions within its corporate office.

Margaret Ward was promoted to senior vice president. Ward joined the bank in July of 2017 as first vice president, director of human resources, the role she continues in today.

Promoted to first vice president are Avery Farley, Andrew Puntch and Sandra Shuford.

Farley joined the bank in March of 2015 as a treasury management product specialist. He earned his bank officer title in February of 2018 and assistant vice president in 2019. In March of 2020, Farley was promoted to vice president, treasury services manager.

Puntch came on board in the management trainee program in 1999. In April of 2000, he accepted the role of business support analyst. In May of 2001, he earned his bank officer title. He was promoted to business support analyst II in July 2008. In January of 2010, he was named assistant vice president, and four years later in 2014, he earned the vice president officer title. In 2018, he accepted the role of application development manager and became the director of application development in 2022.

Shuford joined the bank in March of 2000 as an AS400 operator II. In March of the following year, she was promoted to data processing supervisor. Shuford earned her bank officer title in 2002 and assistant vice president in 2010. In 2015, she earned the officer title of vice president. She became data management and computer operations manager in 2018. Shuford was promoted to director of processing and archive management in April of 2022.

Promoted to vice president are Jessica Ewing, Jeanette Hall, Corinna Hollar, and Samantha Payne.

Ewing joined the bank in July of 2019 as a personal banker II in the Denver Business Center. She transferred to Lincolnton in August of 2020. In July of 2021, she was selected as business center manager I for the Lincolnton office and earned her assistant vice president officer title. Ewing was promoted to business center manager II in March of this year.

Hall was hired in 2007 as an on-call customer service representative and later accepted that role for the Newton office permanently. She was promoted to customer service representative II in 2011. In 2019, Hall moved to customer relationship manager and was awarded her bank officer title. In 2020, she was promoted to personal banker III. Hall was named assistant vice president and business center manager I in January of 2022. She was promoted to business center manager II in February of this year.

Hollar joined the bank in November of 2016 as learning and development senior specialist. She earned her bank officer title in 2020 and was promoted to assistant vice president in September 2021. Hollar’s title has been updated to talent management senior specialist.

“Sam” Payne began her journey as a customer service sales representative in 2015 at the Denver Business Center. In 2019, she was promoted to customer relationship manager at the Triangle Business Center. In March 2020, she became personal banker III for Triangle and earned her assistant vice president title. Payne was promoted to business center manager I for the Claremont office in March of 2022 and was promoted to business center manager II in March of this year.

Promoted to assistant vice president are Shelley Brown, Kenneth Holsey, Edy Johnston, and Karlene Kapka

Brown joined CBRES in September of 2020 as financial coordinator and her success continues in that role.

Holsey came on board in July 2017 as business application analyst. In 2018, he earned his bank officer title. He continues his success in that role today.

Johnston joined the bank in September of 2021 as a bank officer, credit analyst II and continues her success in that role.

Kapka came to the bank in September of 2021 as bank officer, credit analyst II and successfully continues in that role.