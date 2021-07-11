Peoples Bank announces business development officer

NEWTON — Richard Newton recently joined Peoples Bank as a new business development officer in the bank’s Cary market.

The announcement was made by Lance A. Sellers, president and chief executive officer. “It is a distinct pleasure to welcome Richard to our exceptional staff of bankers in this growing region,” Sellers said. “Richard is experienced in the banking industry and familiar with the market, and his knowledge will be a mutual benefit for our bank and for our business customers.”

With an established history as a commercial relationship officer, Newton will provide customers with sound financial advice while recognizing their needs and helping to grow the customer base by reaching new prospective clients and businesses in the area, Sellers said.

Newton and his wife are parents to six children. They enjoy spending time together as a family and love frequent trips to the beach.

Peoples Bank currently has 17 full service offices, three loan production offices, and one administrative office. Peoples Bank offices are located entirely in North Carolina, with offices in Catawba, Alexander, Lincoln, Mecklenburg, Iredell, and Wake counties. The company’s common stock is publicly traded and is quoted on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “PEBK.”