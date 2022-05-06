Patrick, Harper & Dixon, LLP celebrating 75 years

HICKORY — Patrick, Harper & Dixon, LLP is proud to be celebrating 75 years of serving Hickory, Catawba County, and the surrounding Foothills area. Originally founded in 1946 as Akin, Patrick, Murphy & Harper, the law firm moved forward in 1952 when Charles D. Dixon joined the firm, becoming a partner in 1956.

Today, Patrick, Harper & Dixon continues on its founding principles of providing the highest level of professionalism, competency, and service to its clients. Its attorneys have a reputation as dedicated advocates who build lasting professional relationships and always put their clients first.

The firm provides comprehensive legal services to individuals and businesses on a wide range of matters, including:

• Corporate law and business transactions

• Estate planning and administration

• Commercial real estate

• Elder and special needs law

• Employment law

• Family law

• Health care law

• Civil litigation

The firm’s attorneys are well-versed in both transactional and litigation matters in state and federal court and various forms of alternative dispute resolution, such as mediation and arbitration.

The firm is committed to continuing Dixon’s legacy of community involvement by not only providing high-quality legal services but also participating in a variety of community-based initiatives in the Foothills area.