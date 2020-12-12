Partnership to benefit company, CVCC students

AHTC is developing technology to bond dissimilar metals that cannot be joined through conventional methods. According to Lohr, his company is on the verge of creating a new manufacturing industry, and he expects AHTC to launch its first products in 2021.

AHTC’s initial product will be high-performance tungsten carbide tipped steel chisels for use in hydraulic breakers in the demolition, construction, excavating and mining industries. Tungsten carbide has 100 times more wear resistance than steel resulting in the ability to retain sharp cutting edges and therefore providing superior cutting performance saving money and time.

“It’s great to work together with a former student who is building his own business from the ground up,” Muller said. “He has worked very hard to get where he is today and we’re proud to be a part of that journey. Pete was one of our original shark tank winners when we started our program a decade ago.”

CVCC students are tasked with building a functional prototype of an automation system that can later be applied to AHTC’s impact bonding machine.