HICKORY — Paramount Porsche Volvo VW has been awarded a 2023 Dealer of the Year Award in North Carolina by DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform and company of Cars.com Inc.

The Dealer of the Year Award recognizes auto dealerships across the U.S. and Canada that consistently exceed consumer expectations across all dimensions of the dealership experience, including speed, transparency, trade-in and financing experiences, and more.

“DealerRater.com, which collected more than 1.1 million customer reviews in 2022, provides a dealership with real-time feedback on their customers’ experiences. The dealers and their teams that excel are ones who adapt quickly to evolving shopping expectations and step up to meet consumer needs with outstanding service. This past year, Paramount Porsche Volvo VW stood out among its peers for providing a top-notch experience,” said DealerRater General Manager Jamie Oldershaw.

“Car shoppers’ interactions with dealerships begin and end online, which is why it is imperative for dealers to think about how they provide exceptional service at every stage of the car shopping journey. The most successful dealers like Paramount Porsche Volvo VW understand the value of a quality virtual showroom that carries over into the in-store experience and then concludes with the shopper sharing their feedback with others through an online review. This approach is what differentiates our award-winners from their competition.”

DealerRater helps dealers build their online reputation and connect shoppers with their top salespeople virtually to ensure that the experience is established before the shopper walks through the doors. Award-winning dealers encourage their car shoppers to leave reviews that will help build a dealer’s online reputation and ultimately generate new customers.

“We are pleased to have won Dealer of the Year in NC for all four of our brands and to have won nationally for two of our brands. It is an honor to be recognized for such an achievement,” said Benny Yount, owner of Foreign Cars Italia. “We want to provide our customers with excellent service and continue to strive to treat each customer as we would want to be treated living by our company motto: GR101.”

The DealerRater Dealer of the Year Awards are presented annually to the top U.S. and Canadian car dealers with 25 or more reviews based on categories such as customer service, quality of work, friendliness, pricing and overall experience, key drivers of repeat and referral business. The scoring algorithm considers the dealership’s average DealerRater star rating as well as the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the 2022 calendar year.

Visit DealerRater.com for a full list of winners, U.S. and Canada.

DealerRater, a Cars.com company, is a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform that empowers dealerships to efficiently grow their brands by accelerating, automating and amplifying positive review generation across digital channels. By offering a product suite that allows qualified dealerships to manage their digital presence and build and maintain their online reputation, DealerRater helps dealers drive new customer connections every day, achieve higher SEO rankings and, ultimately, generate higher-quality leads that close, faster. Paramount Porsche Volvo VW is a division of the Paramount Automotive Group with corporate offices located in Hickory.

Paramount Automotive Group has locations in Charlotte, Greensboro, Hickory, Valdese and Asheville representing 17 new car franchises. The individual franchises include Ferrari, Bentley, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Aston Martin, Porsche, Kia, Hyundai, Genesis, Ford, Volkswagen, and Volvo.