VALDESE — Paramount Ford Hyundai in Valdese recently expanded and added a new, 3,494-square-foot facility to service diesel trucks.

The new diesel facility offers high bays and contains four two-post lifts and two four-post lifts designed to accommodate vehicles up to 32 feet long. They service vehicles such as F-250 diesel pickups, motor homes, emergency vehicles including ambulances, and vehicles from the forest service, police and fire departments, as well as bucket trucks, and dump trucks up to 35,000 pounds.

The expansion was completed on March 31, 2021. Paramount wanted to accommodate the demand for fleet diesel vehicles, of all makes and models, that exceeded the company’s past capacity for vehicle count and weight or length. Their managers include David Walling, his assistant service drive manager, David Harmon and lead diesel tech, Glenn Huffman. Glenn has been with Paramount for approximately six years.

In November 2022, Paramount Ford Hyundai in Valdese opened a pre-owned vehicle reconditioning facility as well. They repurposed a vacant building that was used as their former diesel shop. By shifting a percentage of pre-owned vehicles to this facility, each store owned by Paramount will have increased capacity to serve their clients better. It is currently a five-bay facility with three technicians. The manager is Morgan Yancey, who has multiple years’ experience as a technician.

Paramount Ford Hyundai in Valdese is located on I-40, Exit 113. You can also visit them online at www.Paramountford.com or www.ParamountHyundaiValdese.com

Contact Paramount Ford Hyundai at 828-874-2161. Paramount Ford Hyundai is a division of Paramount Auto Group which also has dealerships located in Asheville, Hickory, Charlotte, and Greensboro with brands including Kia, Ford, Genesis, Hyundai, Porsche, Volkswagen, Volvo, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Maserati, Bentley and Alfa Romeo.