TAYLORSVILLE — Paragon Films, a stretch film manufacturer and Rhône private equity company, held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 26 to officially launch a 70,000-square-foot expansion of its North Carolina facility.

The ceremony, which took place at Paragon’s manufacturing plant in Taylorsville, included 30 attendees representing Paragon, Rhône, and Alexander County. Among the attendees were Paragon CEO Darin Tang, Rhône Managing Director Lucas Flynn, Rhône Vice President Sam Williams, and Alexander County Board of Commissioners Chairman Marty Pennell.

During the ceremony, Tang outlined plans for the 70,000-square-foot warehouse facility and indicated the expansion comes in response to the rapid growth Paragon has experienced over the past five years. “This warehouse expansion allows us to significantly increase our plant manufacturing capacity,” said Tang. “It’s our first expansion since purchasing this land and we have plans to expand beyond this in the future. We’re excited about what we’re doing in Alexander County as we continue to grow our business. We know it’s going to be a group effort for us to accomplish this and we appreciate the support of the county.”

“We’re appreciative that you’re here in Alexander County,” responded Pennell. “We’re thankful for the partnership we’ve had and we’re glad to see you thriving and moving forward.”

The facility expansion is expected to be completed in February 2024 and will generate an estimated 14 new jobs in Alexander County.

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Paragon Films is the industry leader for producing technologically advanced stretch films on a platform of sustainability. From design and formulation to end-user application, Paragon Films focuses on stretch film sustainability at every step. The result is a “Thinner. Stronger. Greener.” stretch film that provides the most advanced, cost-effective packaging solution to help customers achieve sustainability goals. Learn more about Paragon Films at www.paragonfilms.com.