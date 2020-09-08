Packaging company expanding to Hickory, hiring 300 over 5 years

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A packaging company based in Wisconsin bought a Hickory company and plans to quadruple production at the plant.

MaxPax, a company that makes and packages products for businesses, bought Fill-Pac on Tate Boulevard Southeast as well as the Fill-Pac equipment.

MaxPax takes over on Sept. 14, MaxPax CEO Rick Geiger said.

Currently, the plant has two lines of production running one shift a day. As soon as possible, MaxPax plans to add two more lines and a second shift, Geiger said. They’ll hire about 80 people.

“We would really like to have those up and running by the end of October,” Geiger said. “We have the space, we just need more people.”

MaxPax has three manufacturing plants in Wisconsin, and is working to open one in the “four corners of the U.S.,” Geiger said. When Fill-Pac started selling its equipment and went up for sale, it was the perfect opportunity to expand to the Southeast, he said.

Negotiations to buy the company and lease the building started this summer, Geiger said.

“It’s been a fast-moving project,” he said.