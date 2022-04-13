PACE@Home welcomes nurse practitioner

HICKORY — Latyeasaral “Tye” Bennett, MSN, FNP-C, has joined PACE@Home as nurse practitioner. Designed to provide high quality, all-inclusive care for seniors, PACE@Home helps individuals who have serious conditions or disabilities remain independent for as long as they can.

Bennett earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Queen’s University of Charlotte and a Master of Science degree from South University in Savannah, Georgia. She has more than five years of experience as a nurse practitioner and 13 years as a nurse working in a variety of settings, including assisted living centers and skilled nursing facilities. Bennett provides expert care for a wide variety of health conditions, with a special passion for helping patients and families manage the symptoms of dementia.

“I love acting as a trusted resource for our participants and families,” she says. “Being able to provide them with all-inclusive care is so beneficial to their overall well-being and creates the right environment to provide the highest standard of care.”

Bennett believes in delivering quality, patient-centered care, ensuring patients and families are involved in decision-making for treatment options. In her spare time, she enjoys trying new restaurants, working out, travelling, and spending time with family and friends.

PACE@Home is a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly that allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. PACE@Home is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant. This person-centered plan of care is developed, reviewed and updated regularly by an interdisciplinary team to ensure that each participant’s needs are addressed. For more information, visit www.pace-at-home.org or call 828-468-3980 or TTY: 800-735-2962.