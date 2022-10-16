PACE@Home ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in 2022

NEWTON — PACE@Home has been ranked No. 30 among health care providers in Modern Healthcare’s 2022 Best Places to Work award program. The complete list of this year’s winner rankings is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplacestowork. Modern Healthcare published a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all winners along with the Oct. 3 issue of MH magazine.

“I cannot say enough about our staff and the positive, family like atmosphere they promote throughout our organization,” said Executive Director Emily Jones. “This recognition from Modern Healthcare proves that the work they do to help seniors remain in their communities goes beyond providing excellent health care and it is shown every day at PACE@Home by our committed staff.”

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

As the health care industry sits squarely on the frontlines of the pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has become more important. Health care leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.

“Employees at health care organizations from all sectors of the industry have been the driving force behind the collaboration and effort that led the health care industry and the country through the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tireless leaders at the organizations we honor with the 2022 Best Places to Work Awards have stood by their employees throughout an extremely challenging time and remained committed to humanizing the patient experience. They have built and nurtured supportive, engaging, flexible and fun workplaces that meet and exceed the needs of today’s workers. Their success is an inspiration and model for building a more productive, creative health care workforce and a better health care system in which patients are the ultimate beneficiaries,” said Fawn Lopez, publisher of Modern Healthcare. “We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of their employees and the communities they serve.”

PACE@Home was honored at the 2022 Best Places to Work Gala on Sept. 29. This is the second year in a row PACE@Home has made the list.

PACE@HOME is a Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, a federal initiative that allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. PACE@Home is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant. This person-centered plan of care is developed, reviewed and updated regularly by an interdisciplinary team to ensure that each participant’s needs are addressed. For more information, visit www.pace-at-home.org or call 828-468-3980 or TTY: 800-735-2962.