PACE@Home ranked among best places to work

HICKORY — Modern Healthcare has selected PACE@Home as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare, ranking No. 25. As the only Pace@Home chapter to make the list, this prestigious national recognition demonstrates the organization’s track record of driving employee engagement and encouraging the career development of its workforce. Rankings were announced at the 2021 Best Places to Work awards gala on Sept. 16.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a Best Place to Work, particularly during such a challenging time as we continue the fight the spread of COVID-19,” said Emily Jones, executive director of PACE@Home . “What kept us grounded during these unprecedented times is our commitment to our participants and community.”

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive survey. As the health-care industry sits squarely on the front lines of the pandemic, health-care leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, is vital. For more information about Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare and to view this year’s listing, visit ModernHealthcare.com/bestplacestowork. PACE@HOME is a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly that allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or community setting. PACE@Home is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant. This person-centered plan of care is developed, reviewed and updated regularly by an interdisciplinary team to ensure that each participant’s needs are addressed.