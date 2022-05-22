PACE@Home earns national recognition

HICKORY — PACE@Home has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2022. This award program recognizes outstanding employers nationwide that have maintained a high level of employee engagement.

Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on assessments that include an extensive employee survey to select the award winners.

"I am so proud to be a part of this team," said PACE@HOME Executive Director Emily Jones. "We strive for employee engagement and satisfaction, because it's important that everyone feels valued and inspired every day."

"After the many stressors placed on the healthcare workforce during the pandemic and the resulting Great Resignation, we know those employees are battling burnout, increased work volumes and their own physical and mental health challenges," said Modern Healthcare Publisher Fawn Lopez. "The organizations that have focused significant resources and energy to support their staff throughout these especially challenging times deserve the loyalty of their teams and the recognition of the entire industry.”

PACE@Home’s ranking on the list for 2022 will be announced on Sept. 29, at the Best Places to Work in Healthcare awards gala at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.

PACE@Home is a program of all-inclusive care for the elderly that allows individuals in need of skilled nursing home care to remain in their home or a community setting. PACE@Home is a voluntary, medical/social-based model of care for those who are eligible that creates an individualized plan of care for each participant. This person-centered plan of care is developed, reviewed and updated regularly by an interdisciplinary team to ensure that each participant’s needs are addressed. For more information, visit www.pace-at-home.org or call 828-468-3980.