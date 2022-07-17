Online publication honors Carolina Caring CEO

NEWTON — Dana Killian, president and CEO of Carolina Caring, has been named among the top 50 women leaders in North Carolina by Women We Admire, a national, online publication that recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of today's women leaders across business, government, nonprofits, entertainment, sports and other fields of work and interest.

Killian was recognized for her important contributions to the health care industry.

As the leader of one of the most comprehensive and forward-thinking nonprofit serious illness care providers in the nation, Killian has sought not only to improve health, but expand access to hospice and palliative medicine services. Her leadership style has been integral in Carolina Caring’s ability to continue innovating.

In 2021, the nonprofit launched Carolina Caring House Calls, a program designed to serve patients who face barriers to accessing routine medical care. The organization will soon launch a remote patient monitoring program, which is designed to decrease hospital admissions and emergency room visits by improving patients’ wellness levels at home. The organization also continues to evolve its Virtual Intake Platform (VIP), which simplifies the referral to admission process for patients with serious health conditions.

“I’m honored to be recognized by the Women We Admire alongside North Carolina’s most influential women,” says Killian. "It wouldn’t be possible without the selfless dedication of my team, who provide an unparalleled level of care for patients because they're driven not only by duty, but also by purpose and passion."

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.