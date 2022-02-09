Nursery and landscaping business honored

BETHLEHEM — Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping of Bethlehem, for the eighth year, has been awarded “Best of Houzz Service” 2022, by Houzz, a leading platform for home remodeling and design.

The local company, known for creating beautiful landscapes, water features and outdoor kitchens, has been serving Hickory and surrounding areas for more than 25 years. They are also owners and operators of The Arbor Garden Center, just off Rink Dam Road in Bethlehem.

"We are very proud of the Houzz Awards that we have received, which we feel show our customers our commitment to the quality and service of our work," said Laurie Rubner.

Rubner’s Nursery & Landscaping is also a licensed North Carolina Irrigation Contractor and a licensed North Carolina Landscape Contractor.