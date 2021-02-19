Nufabrx earns export innovation award

Catawba County medical fabric manufacturer Nufabrx was recognized by Gov. Roy Cooper for its exports and international sales during a pandemic.

Nufabrx in Conover was among 13 winners of the 2020 Governor’s Export Awards. Each of the manufacturers turned to the state for help in increasing its international sales, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“These diverse companies raise the profile of North Carolina-made products around the world, promoting excellence in goods and services made possible by the exceptional workforce in our state,” Cooper said.

Before March 2020, Nufabrx made medicated fabric for socks, compression sleeves, gloves and workout clothing. When the pandemic hit, the company switched gears to design and produce copper-infused antimicrobial masks.

The company saw tremendous growth in sales and grew its manufacturing through the mask manufacturing and other products.

Nufabrx was awarded the Export Innovation Award, according to the news release. Nufabrx has worked with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina for free services in exporting and international trade for several years, the news release said.