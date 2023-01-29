 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NextHome Blue Skies welcomes new agent

HICKORY — NextHome Blue Skies welcomes Alex Tester to its team. 

"Having served in the United States Marine Corps, I learned that attention to detail is a must and each client receives that from me," Tester said.

"As a full-time, professional real estate agent, I pride myself on offering superior personal service before, during, and after your transaction. Knowledge, commitment, honesty, expertise, and professionalism are the cornerstone of my business. I serve Catawba County and all surrounding counties. I work with buyers and sellers and put their needs before mine. Let me earn your trust, business, and, most importantly, friendship. Please don’t make another move without me. I guarantee you will see the difference quality service makes. I look forward to working with you."

Contact Tester at alex@nhblueskies.com or visit his website: www.alexandertester.com.

