Newton receives financial reporting award

NEWTON — For the 35th consecutive year, the city of Newton has been awarded the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The Newton Finance Department was presented with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the city’s comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for fiscal year 2019. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the areas of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Attainment of the certificate represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to GFOA.

“Newton’s Finance Department has dedicated itself to the highest standards of accounting and financial reporting,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “I congratulate our finance staff and thank them for working hard to earn this award for a remarkable 35 consecutive years.”

“Thirty-five consecutive years of receiving this prestigious award is a reflection of Newton’s continued commitment to providing a higher standard in governmental accounting, financial reporting, transparency, and accountability to our citizens and the general public,” said Newton Finance Director Vickie Thomas.