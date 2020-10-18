Newton receives financial reporting award

NEWTON — For the 35th consecutive year, the city of Newton has been awarded the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The Newton Finance Department was presented with the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the city’s comprehensive annual financial report (CAFR) for fiscal year 2019. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the areas of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Attainment of the certificate represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to GFOA.
“Newton’s Finance Department has dedicated itself to the highest standards of accounting and financial reporting,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “I congratulate our finance staff and thank them for working hard to earn this award for a remarkable 35 consecutive years.”
“Thirty-five consecutive years of receiving this prestigious award is a reflection of Newton’s continued commitment to providing a higher standard in governmental accounting, financial reporting, transparency, and accountability to our citizens and the general public,” said Newton Finance Director Vickie Thomas.
The GFOA established the certificate program in 1945 to encourage and assist governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles. Newton’s comprehensive annual financial reports are evidence of the city’s spirit of transparency and dedication to full disclosure.
An impartial panel awards the certificate after determining that a government meets the GFOA’s high standards and demonstrates a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate people to read its annual financial report.
The GFOA is a nonprofit professional association that serves more than 19,000 government finance professionals throughout the United States and Canada.
