Newton honors economic development leaders

The city of Newton congratulates the recipients of the 2021 Business Advisory Committee Bright Future and Brilliant Legacy awards.
Abernethy Laurels received the Bright Future Award for a business that employs more than 100 people. CBV Brewery + Taproom received the Bright Future Award for a business that employs fewer than 100 people. Javier Chavez received the Bright Future Award for an individual economic development leader. Dave Lingafelt received the Brilliant Legacy Award for his lasting impact on Newton’s business community.
Situated on 120 acres of rolling hills just minutes from downtown Newton on N.C. 16, Abernethy Laurels is a continuing care retirement community offering a continuum of services.
Since 1971, Abernethy Laurels has earned a reputation across the state as a destination of choice for quality retirement living. The community’s mission is to serve as a Christian ministry providing vibrant living opportunities, diverse programs of outreach, and compassionate services. A not-for-profit owned and operated by EveryAge, formerly United Church Homes and Services, Abernethy Laurels attracts newcomers who enrich Newton with their love for life, ideas, activity and engagement.
In fiscal year 2021, Abernethy Laurels employed more than 400 people in Newton and reported total expenses of more than $25 million, including $640,000 in capital investments that have directly improved residents’ health outcomes and quality of life.
“We are honored to be recognized by the Business Advisory Committee,” said Amber McIntosh, executive director of Abernethy Laurels. “Our team has managed to rise above the challenges the senior living industry has faced over the past couple of years and continued to meet the needs of our community by creating and retaining jobs, providing health and senior services, and community wellness opportunities. Abernethy Laurels is thankful for the support from the city and the continuous growth of Newton to make it a great place to live, work, thrive and retire.”
CBV Brewery + Taproom, located in the former Newton Fire Department headquarters on West A Street, was creatively transformed by the CBV team into a space where expert brewers craft beer distributed across 14 states and patrons enjoy a curated selection from 30 taps. Community Brewing Ventures (CBV) is aimed at helping small and medium size breweries overcome the hurdles and challenges of growing in a highly competitive market. While some business models focus on total acquisition, CBV was designed to give breweries the advantages of scale while preserving the independence, creativity, innovativeness and passion that make the industry so special in the first place. CBV aims to discover, produce and promote the most innovative craft brands in the beverage industry by amplifying the hard work of passionate craft brewers nationwide.
CBV’s investment in Newton includes more than $1 million in equipment and the creation of two dozen new jobs. The taproom has quickly become a meeting place for people of all ages that offers classes, live music, networking events, and a free community event space. Events hosted by CBV have raised awareness and funds for organizations including Happy Tails Rescue, The Corner Table, Special Olympics and more.
“Innovation is the bread and butter of our business,” said Kathleen Cleveland, general manager of CBV Brewery + Taproom. “Our model expands well beyond North Carolina, yet Newton remains the heart of our business. Our research and development brewery in Newton is where all of the beers that we produce get their start, and we are honored to be a part of this city, contribute to its growth and serve its people.”
Javier Chavez is the visionary owner of Plaza Latina, a retail plaza on Northwest Boulevard that is home to more than 20 locally owned businesses. Chavez’s Carniceria Mexicana anchors the plaza with a butcher shop, grocery store and restaurant. The remainder of the plaza is filled with an assortment of shops whose owners are often quick to credit Chavez with leasing them the space and providing them with the mentorship that allowed them to get their businesses up and running.
“When I purchased Plaza Latina in 2009, I never imagined the relationships I’d build with the merchants and customers who have kept us going strong for more than a decade,” Chavez said. “I am humbled to have had the opportunity to share what I know about operating a business with the men and women who have started businesses at Plaza Latina, and I am proud that this plaza has become a part of the fabric of the community to so many people who work and shop here.”
Dave Lingafelt, president and general manager of WNNC, WAIZ 63 Big Ways, and WXRC 95.7 The Ride, must be placed near the top of any ranking of people who have done the most to raise Newton’s profile regionally and beyond during the last half century. Through newscasts, sportscasts, public service announcements, and countless interviews spanning his 45-year career, Lingafelt has broadcast good news about Newton to listeners across town and, now thanks to streaming, across the world.
“I’ve always thought a radio station had a responsibility to do so many things for the community that it served,” Lingafelt said. “I’ve been privileged with an awesome staff over the years, and especially my wife Janet, to be able to do all of those things for many, many years. I’ve always believed when somebody listens to you on the radio station, it’s the same thing as opening up the door to their home or car and saying, ‘Come on in.’ That’s a privilege! The best part about all of this has been that I’ve enjoyed all of it and still do. All that I’ve had the opportunity to do goes way beyond my dreams.”
“Newton is so fortunate to have so many talented business leaders working every day to make our community better and ensure our future is bright,” said Jennifer Stiver, chair of the Business Advisory Committee. “I would like to congratulate Abernethy Laurels, CBV Brewery + Taproom, and Javier Chavez on being named the recipients of this year’s Bright Future Awards, and congratulations to Dave Lingafelt as this year’s recipient of the Brilliant Legacy Award. Our community is more vibrant thanks to the contributions of these businesses and business leaders, and I wish them continued success.”
The Bright Future and Brilliant Legacy awards recognize the exceptional contributions of businesses and business leaders to the Newton community. Nominees are judged on any of the following: innovativeness; economic development accomplishments; community commitment or involvement; measured objectives which may include jobs created, jobs retained or improved, monetary investment in the community, or additions to the tax base; and additional benefits to the community.
The mission of the Business Advisory Committee is to advise Newton City Council on business issues that impact the city including retail, commercial, downtown and residential development; ordinances and codes to support development and redevelopment; investments needed by the public and private sectors to carry out development and redevelopment projects; and potential incentives to attract new business investment.
The current Business Advisory Committee includes chair Jennifer Stiver, vice chair Leslie Yount, Larry Adams, Jeff Allen, Lisa Crump, Susan Flowers, David Hayes, Jessica Hoffman and Bradley Saine.