Newton honors economic development leaders

Dave Lingafelt, president and general manager of WNNC, WAIZ 63 Big Ways, and WXRC 95.7 The Ride, must be placed near the top of any ranking of people who have done the most to raise Newton’s profile regionally and beyond during the last half century. Through newscasts, sportscasts, public service announcements, and countless interviews spanning his 45-year career, Lingafelt has broadcast good news about Newton to listeners across town and, now thanks to streaming, across the world.

“I’ve always thought a radio station had a responsibility to do so many things for the community that it served,” Lingafelt said. “I’ve been privileged with an awesome staff over the years, and especially my wife Janet, to be able to do all of those things for many, many years. I’ve always believed when somebody listens to you on the radio station, it’s the same thing as opening up the door to their home or car and saying, ‘Come on in.’ That’s a privilege! The best part about all of this has been that I’ve enjoyed all of it and still do. All that I’ve had the opportunity to do goes way beyond my dreams.”