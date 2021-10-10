Newton honored with statewide water quality award

Awards are given each year to water systems that demonstrate outstanding turbidity removal, a key test of drinking water quality. Turbidity is a measure of the cloudiness or haziness of water caused by individual particles that can interfere with disinfection and provide a medium for microbial growth. Microbes are microscopic particles that occur naturally but can include harmful bacteria and viruses.

While all drinking water systems must meet strict state and federal drinking water standards, systems receiving the award met performance goals that are significantly more stringent.

“I have to applaud our Water Treatment Plant staff for putting in the hard work it took to earn this award for a remarkable 18th consecutive year,” Wentz said. “These men and women constantly work to improve their skills and make sure that every ounce of water the city of Newton delivers to customers is of the highest quality possible.”

“Bringing this award home year after year is truly a testament to the staff at our facility and the care they put into what they do,” Newton Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Brian Wilson said. “I hope our water customers realize the education, training, and expertise required to deliver water of such high quality so consistently, and I am proud to be part of a team that always puts in the hard work to make it happen.

The Newton Water Treatment Plant opened in 1988. The plant has a capacity of 8 million gallons per day. Newton’s source of raw water is the Jacob Fork River, which originates in South Mountain State Park.