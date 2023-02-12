NEWTON — For the 37th consecutive year, the City of Newton has been awarded the prestigious Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.

The Newton Finance Department received the certificate from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for the city’s annual comprehensive financial report for fiscal year 2021-2022. The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the areas of governmental accounting and financial reporting. Attainment of the certificate represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to GFOA.

“The City of Newton is dedicated to exceptional stewardship of public funds, and our Finance Department professionals are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of accounting and financial reporting that our citizens expect,” Newton Finance Director Kimberley Robinson said. “I congratulate our staff and thank them for working hard to earn this award each year for more than three decades.”

The GFOA established the certificate program in 1945 to encourage and assist governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles. Newton’s annual comprehensive financial reports are evidence of the city’s financial transparency and dedication to full disclosure.

An impartial panel awards the certificate after determining a government meets GFOA standards and demonstrates a constructive spirit of full disclosure to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate people to read its annual financial report. Newton’s annual financial reports and other finance documents are available at www.newtonnc.gov/financialdocuments.

GFOA is a nonprofit professional association that serves more than 21,000 government finance professionals throughout the United States and Canada.