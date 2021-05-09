Newton chief water treatment plant operator honored

Griebel was recognized for his commitment to continuing his education at Catawba Valley Community College, where he obtained the skills required of a chief water treatment plant operator by taking classes in industrial systems technology, hazardous materials safety, electrical wiring and blueprint reading. He is a certified maintenance technologist 1 through the American Water Works Association.

“The NCWOA Operator of Year award is the most prestigious award given to a water operator in North Carolina, and Jeff couldn’t be more deserving,” said Wilson, the Newton Water Treatment Plant superintendent. “It’s great for him to get the recognition for all he does for the water treatment plant to keep it running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Not one to sit still, Jeff is constantly putting the work in to make the water treatment plant great, all with a smile on his face. He is always ready to learn new skills and face any challenge head-on. All the staff at the water plant are proud of Jeff and appreciative of all he does.”