Newton chief water treatment plant operator honored

NEWTON — The city of Newton announced that Chief Water Treatment Plant Operator Jeff Griebel was named 2020 Operator of the Year by the North Carolina WaterWorks Operators Association.
According to NCWOA, the award is based on outstanding proficiency in plant operations, records and reports, exceptional organizational activities, demonstrated educational practices or investigations leading to improvement of the profession, exceptional devotion to duty, and outstanding service to the association.
Griebel was selected for the honor from a group of certified water treatment operators across North Carolina. He was nominated by Newton Water Treatment Plant Superintendent Brian Wilson for his dedication, hard work and commitment to continual improvements to the Newton Water Treatment Plant.
Griebel was recognized for his commitment to continuing his education at Catawba Valley Community College, where he obtained the skills required of a chief water treatment plant operator by taking classes in industrial systems technology, hazardous materials safety, electrical wiring and blueprint reading. He is a certified maintenance technologist 1 through the American Water Works Association.
“The NCWOA Operator of Year award is the most prestigious award given to a water operator in North Carolina, and Jeff couldn’t be more deserving,” said Wilson, the Newton Water Treatment Plant superintendent. “It’s great for him to get the recognition for all he does for the water treatment plant to keep it running 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Not one to sit still, Jeff is constantly putting the work in to make the water treatment plant great, all with a smile on his face. He is always ready to learn new skills and face any challenge head-on. All the staff at the water plant are proud of Jeff and appreciative of all he does.”
Griebel has been with the city of Newton for more than four years and said he enjoys his service to Newton’s residents and businesses every day.
“A quote I heard years ago is, ‘If you enjoy what you do, you will not work another day in your life,’” Griebel said. “I truly enjoy what I do here and have learned a lot on the job and from classes at CVCC, which helped me to improve my job skills and personally. I enjoy the great people I work with and the variety of what I do with keeping things operating as they should. When the operator hits the button to do something, it needs to work properly.”
The Newton Water Treatment Plant opened in 1988. The plant has a capacity of 8 million gallons per day. Newton’s source of raw water is the Jacob Fork River, which originates in South Mountain State Park. Of the more than 150 water treatment facilities in North Carolina, the Newton Water Treatment Plant is one of the few consistently recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency and North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality with the Area Wide Optimization Award, an achievement that honors facilities that surpass federal and state drinking water standards.
Griebel was formally presented with the Operator of the Year award and recognized by NCWOA and Newton City Council at the April 20 Newton City Council meeting.