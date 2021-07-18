Newton celebrates opening of hot yoga studio

NEWTON — Newton welcomed Hot Yoga Newton to the city during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 8.

Hot Yoga Newton is at 109 N. College Ave. in downtown Newton. The studio is on the second floor of a historic building and offers clients an airy space perfect for practicing yoga in a relaxed environment.

Owner Ashley Moose started practicing yoga in 2009 to cope with anxiety and stress. She fell in love with the health benefits yoga offers and decided she wanted to share her experience with others. She has since completed 535 hours of yoga teacher training through Yoga with an Edge in Hickory.

Moose serves as Hot Yoga Newton’s primary instructor. She is supported by additional instructors Kellie Allie, Naomi Mitchell, Katie Gaither and Jade Mundy.

All classes at Hot Yoga Newton are heated to at least 90 degrees. At least 10 classes are offered each week to accommodate varied schedules. New clients are offered special introductory pricing of two weeks of unlimited classes for $29 or four weeks of unlimited classes for $49.

Hot Yoga Newton originally opened in July 2020 following strict guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the ribbon-cutting was delayed until the studio’s one-year anniversary.