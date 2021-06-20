Newton celebrates opening of CBV Brewery + Taproom

NEWTON — Newton welcomed CBV Brewery & Taproom to the city during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 4.

CBV Brewery & Taproom is at 116 West A St. in the former Newton Fire Department headquarters. Patrons have more than 30 tap selections to choose from in a bar and seating area in the former firetruck bay area. Production and canning spaces adjoin the bar, allowing guests to watch beer being made and canned as they sip their favorite brews.

Community Brewing Ventures (CBV) is a disruptive model aimed at helping small- and medium-size breweries overcome the hurdles and challenges of growing in a highly competitive market. While some business models focus on total acquisition, CBV was designed to give breweries the advantages of scale while preserving the independence, creativity, innovativeness and passion that make the industry so special in the first place.

CBV aims to discover, produce and promote the most innovative craft brands in the beverage industry by amplifying the hard work of passionate craft brewers around the nation through its innovative Brewery Accelerator. The beer CBV produces in Newton is distributed in 14 states across the country.