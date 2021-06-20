Newton celebrates opening of CBV Brewery + Taproom

NEWTON — Newton welcomed CBV Brewery & Taproom to the city during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 4.
CBV Brewery & Taproom is at 116 West A St. in the former Newton Fire Department headquarters. Patrons have more than 30 tap selections to choose from in a bar and seating area in the former firetruck bay area. Production and canning spaces adjoin the bar, allowing guests to watch beer being made and canned as they sip their favorite brews.
Community Brewing Ventures (CBV) is a disruptive model aimed at helping small- and medium-size breweries overcome the hurdles and challenges of growing in a highly competitive market. While some business models focus on total acquisition, CBV was designed to give breweries the advantages of scale while preserving the independence, creativity, innovativeness and passion that make the industry so special in the first place.
CBV aims to discover, produce and promote the most innovative craft brands in the beverage industry by amplifying the hard work of passionate craft brewers around the nation through its innovative Brewery Accelerator. The beer CBV produces in Newton is distributed in 14 states across the country.
“We have been completely embraced by the Newton community since first opening our doors, and that is what Community Brewing Ventures is all about — community —and of course making good beer!” said Megan Miller, CBV marketing director. “We love making great beer and connecting with the people who drink it. Everything with CBV starts and ends with the community. CBV is looking to partner with brands with a good value, strong community connection, and the ability to grow their footprint with the right support.”
“I would like to congratulate CBV on the investment they’ve made in Newton,” Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “We appreciate your creative reuse of this downtown Newton building and look forward to working with you as you grow your business.”
Photos from the ribbon cutting are available on the city of Newton’s Facebook page.
CBV Brewery + Taproom is open from 4-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4-11 p.m. on Fridays, noon-11 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-9 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, visit www.communitybrewingventures.com or call 828-949-3033.