Newton celebrates opening of Blinks Wax and Brows

NEWTON — Newton welcomed Blinks Wax and Brows to the city during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, June 14.

Blinks Wax and Brows is located at 118 North College Ave., Suite 1, in the Haupt Office Building. The newly refurbished studio features a comfortable waiting area and offers professional esthetic services including lash extensions, lash lifts, lash tinting, brow shaping, brow tinting, and full body waxing.

Owner Dusty Childs is a licensed esthetician and lash artist. She said she is excited to be serving clients from Newton and beyond in her new space. She moved to the area from Atlanta 14 years ago and said she enjoys the charm and hospitality Newton offers.

“My main mission is to help women feel beautiful and amazing,” Childs said. “I’m in love with Newton, and I’m happy to be here.”

“I would like to congratulate Dusty on opening Blinks Wax and Brows in Downtown Newton,” Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “We appreciate your investment in our city, and we are here to help you as you grow your business.”

Photos from the ribbon cutting are available on the City of Newton’s Facebook page.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Blinks Wax and Brows at 704-495-0497.