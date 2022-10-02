 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New shop specializes in art, artisan gifts

HICKORY — The area along 10th Street NW and Old Lenoir Road is envisioned to be an up and coming corridor for the arts. Specialty shops and artsy places have been popping up in recent years.

For several years Lisa Lowman has run her cosmetics business from her office and training center at 231 10th St. NW in a spacious building in that area.

Though she used the space for training and office, she kept pondering how she might use the additional room for something more.

It all came together on July 23 this year when she opened Pink Dream Studio to the public. The gift shop in that same location specializes in art and artisan gifts. Though it was slow going at first, currently Lowman has cultivated a wealth of talent with over 35 artists represented.

Handmade items include jewelry (even her own), apparel, woodworking, art, art prints, glass gifts, resin crafts, quilling, cards, furniture and many other handmade gifts. Plans are in the works for a Pink Dream Arts and Crafts Show tentatively scheduled for early November. The public is invited to stop buy and to also check out the studio’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100082998087305

Current hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

