New providers join FryeCare Physicians Network

HICKORY — FryeCare Physicians Network recently welcomed the following health care providers to their new medical practices: Nick Slager, FNP, and Twilla Walker, NP. Same-day appointments and online scheduling are available.

Slager, family nurse practitioner, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Generations Family, located at 2801 16th St. NE in Hickory. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-324-0359, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.

Slager specializes in primary care for every member of the family. He offers annual physicals, preventive health, treatment for minor conditions and injuries, and management of chronic conditions including diabetes and hypertension.

He completed both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in nursing at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee. Slager has also served in the military since 1996, including as platoon leader, company commander and medical-surgical nurse for the Army National Guard.

Walker, nurse practitioner, is accepting new patients at FryeCare Cardiology, located at 1771 Tate Blvd. SE, Suite 201, in Hickory. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 828-324-4804, or online at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.

Walker specializes in general cardiology for adults. She offers testing and treatment for coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, and peripheral artery disease. Walker also assists in identification of arrhythmias.

She earned her undergraduate degree in nursing from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. Walker completed graduate school at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, TN.

FryeCare Physicians Network offers preventive, diagnostic and treatment services. The network includes more than 70 experienced providers in a range of specialties, including cardiology, cardiothoracic surgery, family and internal medicine, infectious disease, nephrology, neurology, neurosurgery, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, pulmonology, and vascular surgery. Learn more at www.FryeCarePhysicians.com.